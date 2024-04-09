What 24 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About New York Community

New York Community NYCB has been analyzed by 24 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|0
|1
|18
|5
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|0
|8
|3
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|1
|8
|1
|0
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.15, along with a high estimate of $11.50 and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average has decreased by 38.54% from the previous average price target of $8.38.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive New York Community is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Steven Duong
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$4.00
|$5.00
|Christopher Mcgratty
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$3.75
|$7.50
|David Chiaverini
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Underperform
|$3.00
|-
|David Rochester
|Compass Point
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$4.50
|$5.00
|Steven Duong
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$5.00
|$7.00
|David Chiaverini
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Underperform
|$3.00
|-
|Peter Winter
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$4.00
|$4.00
|Ebrahim Poonawala
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$4.25
|$5.00
|Jared Shaw
|Barclays
|Announces
|Equal-Weight
|$5.00
|-
|Keith Horowitz
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$3.50
|$5.00
|David Chiaverini
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$3.00
|$3.50
|Manan Gosalia
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$4.00
|$6.00
|David Chiaverini
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$3.50
|$5.00
|Mark Fitzgibbon
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$5.00
|$8.00
|Peter Winter
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$5.00
|$8.50
|Manan Gosalia
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$6.00
|$7.00
|Ebrahim Poonawala
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$5.00
|$8.50
|Steven Alexopoulos
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$5.50
|$11.50
|David Rochester
|Compass Point
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$8.00
|$16.00
|Bernard von-Gizycki
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$7.00
|$15.00
|Steven Duong
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$7.00
|$13.00
|Steven Alexopoulos
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$11.50
|$14.00
|David Chiaverini
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Underperform
|$6.00
|-
|Casey Haire
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Hold
|$7.00
|$13.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to New York Community. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of New York Community compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of New York Community's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of New York Community's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on New York Community analyst ratings.
About New York Community
New York Community Bancorp Inc is the bank holding company. It is a New York State-chartered savings bank that operates through eight local divisions: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio, and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona. The bank competes for depositors in diverse markets with a comprehensive menu of products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online banking, mobile banking, and banking by phone. It is also a producer of multi-family loans in New York City.
New York Community's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, New York Community showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 111.06% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -306.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -29.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): New York Community's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.7, New York Community faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
