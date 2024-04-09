What 24 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About New York Community

Loading... Loading...

New York Community NYCB has been analyzed by 24 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 18 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 8 3 0 3M Ago 0 1 8 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.15, along with a high estimate of $11.50 and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average has decreased by 38.54% from the previous average price target of $8.38.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive New York Community is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Duong RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $4.00 $5.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $3.75 $7.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Underperform $3.00 - David Rochester Compass Point Lowers Neutral $4.50 $5.00 Steven Duong RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $5.00 $7.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Underperform $3.00 - Peter Winter DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $4.25 $5.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $5.00 - Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $3.50 $5.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Underperform $3.00 $3.50 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $6.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Underperform $3.50 $5.00 Mark Fitzgibbon Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $5.00 $8.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $5.00 $8.50 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $7.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $5.00 $8.50 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $5.50 $11.50 David Rochester Compass Point Lowers Neutral $8.00 $16.00 Bernard von-Gizycki Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $7.00 $15.00 Steven Duong RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $7.00 $13.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $11.50 $14.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Underperform $6.00 - Casey Haire Jefferies Lowers Hold $7.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

About New York Community

New York Community Bancorp Inc is the bank holding company. It is a New York State-chartered savings bank that operates through eight local divisions: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio, and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona. The bank competes for depositors in diverse markets with a comprehensive menu of products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online banking, mobile banking, and banking by phone. It is also a producer of multi-family loans in New York City.

New York Community's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, New York Community showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 111.06% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -306.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -29.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): New York Community's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.7, New York Community faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

