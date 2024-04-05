Vital Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Vital Energy VTLE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.67, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has decreased by 5.28% from the previous average price target of $65.11.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Vital Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $77.00 $86.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $54.00 $50.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $54.00 $50.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $86.00 $81.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $56.00 $53.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $50.00 $55.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $70.00 $86.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $55.00 $58.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $53.00 $67.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Vital Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vital Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vital Energy

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Vital Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vital Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.08% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 63.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

