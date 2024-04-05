Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Pioneer Natural Resources

Loading... Loading...

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $258.33, along with a high estimate of $290.00 and a low estimate of $224.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.79% from the previous average price target of $251.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pioneer Natural Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $278.00 $238.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $290.00 $276.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $246.00 $237.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $275.00 $264.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $237.00 $250.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Hold $224.00 $243.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pioneer Natural Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pioneer Natural Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Pioneer Natural Resources compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Pioneer Natural Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pioneer Natural Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pioneer Natural Resources analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering Pioneer Natural Resources: A Closer Look

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on the Permian Basin in Texas. At year-end 2022, Pioneer's proven reserves were 2.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent with net production for the year of 650 mboe per day. Oil and natural gas liquids represented 79% of production.

A Deep Dive into Pioneer Natural Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Pioneer Natural Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pioneer Natural Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pioneer Natural Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pioneer Natural Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, Pioneer Natural Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.