Where Nevro Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Nevro NVRO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.0, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 14.29% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $21.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nevro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Lawrence Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $20.00 Mike Polark Baird Lowers Neutral $19.00 $23.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $20.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nevro. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nevro compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nevro's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Nevro's Background

Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain. Senza generates electrical impulses to relieve pain. The system is implanted by physicians and controlled by patients. It consists of leads, a trial stimulator, an implantable pulse generator, surgical tools, a clinician laptop programmer, a patient remote control, and a mobile charger. The company generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Breaking Down Nevro's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nevro's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.05% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nevro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nevro's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nevro's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Nevro's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

