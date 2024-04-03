8 Analysts Assess Intra-Cellular Therapies: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $85.88, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $76.75, the current average has increased by 11.9%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Intra-Cellular Therapies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 - Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $101.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 - Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $100.00 $101.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $82.00 $72.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Buy $82.00 $76.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 - Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $64.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intra-Cellular Therapies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intra-Cellular Therapies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Key Indicators: Intra-Cellular Therapies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Intra-Cellular Therapies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 50.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Intra-Cellular Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

