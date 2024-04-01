Expert Ratings For AdTheorent Holding

Loading... Loading...

AdTheorent Holding ADTH has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AdTheorent Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $4.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average has increased by 26.86% from the previous average price target of $3.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AdTheorent Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Outperform $4.00 $3.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $3.75 $3.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $3.00 $2.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AdTheorent Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AdTheorent Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AdTheorent Holding compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AdTheorent Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AdTheorent Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AdTheorent Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AdTheorent Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind AdTheorent Holding

AdTheorent Holding Co Inc is a digital media platform that focuses on performance-first, privacy-forward methods to execute programmatic digital advertising campaigns, serving both advertising agency and brand customers. Geographically it serves Canada, the United Kingdom, and Others. Key revenue is earned from the United States.

Financial Milestones: AdTheorent Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AdTheorent Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AdTheorent Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AdTheorent Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AdTheorent Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, AdTheorent Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.