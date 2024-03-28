7 Analysts Assess Builders FirstSource: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Builders FirstSource BLDR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $215.43, a high estimate of $242.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. Marking an increase of 12.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $191.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Builders FirstSource by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $185.00 $185.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $235.00 $195.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $211.00 $186.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Hold $190.00 $185.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $242.00 $220.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Outperform $225.00 $175.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $220.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Builders FirstSource's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Builders FirstSource's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Builders FirstSource's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Builders FirstSource's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.78.

