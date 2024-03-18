The Analyst Verdict: ESAB In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of ESAB ESAB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ESAB, revealing an average target of $108.17, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.68% from the previous average price target of $96.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ESAB by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $111.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $100.00 $93.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $111.00 $84.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $114.00 $106.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $93.00 $77.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $106.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ESAB. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ESAB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ESAB's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ESAB's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ESAB analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind ESAB

ESAB, spun off from Colfax in 2022, is a leading manufacturer of equipment and consumables used in welding, cutting, and joining applications. Alongside competitors Lincoln Electric and ITW's Miller brand, ESAB is one of the top three players in the welding space. ESAB generated roughly $2.8 billion in revenue in 2023.

Breaking Down ESAB's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ESAB's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ESAB's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ESAB's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

