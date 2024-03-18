Expert Ratings For Paycor HCM

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Paycor HCM PYCR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 22.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Paycor HCM by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 - Matt VanVliet BTIG Announces Buy $26.00 - Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $22.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Paycor HCM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Paycor HCM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Paycor HCM compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Paycor HCM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Paycor HCM's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Paycor HCM's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paycor HCM analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into Paycor HCM's Background

Paycor HCM provides payroll and human capital management solutions to small and midsize clients in the United States via a software-as-a-service model. Alongside core payroll functionality, the firm's platform offers a suite of HCM solutions including talent management and time and attendance software, third-party integration capabilities, and industry-specific configurations. The firm targets customers with 10-1,000 employees and had over 30,000 customers as of June 2023.

Paycor HCM: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Paycor HCM displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paycor HCM's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.45%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paycor HCM's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paycor HCM's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Paycor HCM's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.