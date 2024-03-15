Analyst Expectations For SilverBow Resources's Future

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for SilverBow Resources SBOW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SilverBow Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. Highlighting a 1.88% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of SilverBow Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Leo Mariani Roth MKM Announces Buy $41.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Buy $40.00 - Paul Diamond Citigroup Announces Neutral $34.00 -

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SilverBow Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SilverBow Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SilverBow Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SilverBow Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Inc is an independent oil and gas company. The company is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company's acreage position in each of its operating areas is highly contiguous and designed for optimal and efficient horizontal well development. Its reported oil and gas sales are comprised of revenues from oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales. Majority of revenue is generated from Webb County Gas field.

Understanding the Numbers: SilverBow Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SilverBow Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.57% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 86.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SilverBow Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SilverBow Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: SilverBow Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

