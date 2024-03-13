Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Westrock Coffee

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Westrock Coffee WEST, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.5, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a 13.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $11.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Westrock Coffee. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Todd Brooks Benchmark Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $13.00 - Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $13.00 $11.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westrock Coffee. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Westrock Coffee compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Westrock Coffee's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Westrock Coffee's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Westrock Coffee analyst ratings.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Co is an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. The company's segment includes Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. It generates maximum revenue from the Beverage Solutions segment.

Westrock Coffee: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Westrock Coffee's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.64%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westrock Coffee's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 22.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westrock Coffee's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Westrock Coffee's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.12, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

