HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Inhibikase Therapeutics: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT and raise its price target from $27.00 to $27.00.

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics are trading down 4.44% over the last 24 hours, at $2.15 per share.

A move to $27.00 would account for a 1155.81% increase from the current share price.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its program for IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, intends to treat Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. The company is performing its Phase I, randomized single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose, study to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in older and healthy subjects. It is also advancing a novel drug delivery platform to treat certain forms of cancer at the same time as it is developing novel drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.