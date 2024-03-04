The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Everbridge

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Everbridge EVBG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Everbridge and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $28.60. This current average has increased by 37.5% from the previous average price target of $23.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Everbridge. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $35.00 $28.60 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $35.00 $20.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $29.00 $21.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Announces Hold $28.60 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Everbridge. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Everbridge compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Everbridge compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Everbridge's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Everbridge's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Everbridge analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Everbridge

Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running. The firm's SaaS-based Critical Event Management platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, and automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes and track progress on executing response plans. It serves a wide variety of industries including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services. Geographically, the firm generates key revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Everbridge

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Everbridge's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Everbridge's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -16.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Everbridge's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Everbridge's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, Everbridge faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

