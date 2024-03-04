What Analysts Are Saying About Fleetcor Technologies Stock

Loading... Loading...

Fleetcor Technologies FLT underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $313.22, with a high estimate of $337.00 and a low estimate of $265.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.9% from the previous average price target of $295.78.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Fleetcor Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $330.00 $325.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $285.00 $280.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $330.00 $340.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $337.00 $285.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $302.00 $270.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Neutral $265.00 $235.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $330.00 $325.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $325.00 $300.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $315.00 $302.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fleetcor Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fleetcor Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fleetcor Technologies compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fleetcor Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fleetcor Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Fleetcor Technologies Better

Fleetcor Technologies Inc is a provider of specialised payment products. The company offers fleet cards, food cards, corporate lodging discount cards, and other specialised payment services. Fleetcor's systems enable its customers to manage and control their commercial payments and loyalty-card programmes. Customers include commercial fleet operators, major oil companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. Further, Fleetcor offers customised analysis solutions to its clients, offering business productivity tracking capabilities. The United States is the largest geographic operating segment.

Financial Insights: Fleetcor Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Fleetcor Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.46% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fleetcor Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fleetcor Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, Fleetcor Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

