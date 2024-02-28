Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.31, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $32.00, the current average has increased by 10.34%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $36.00 $37.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $42.00 - Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Perform $25.00 - Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $42.00 - Joel Beatty Baird Announces Outperform $40.00 - Joseph Stringer Needham Announces Buy $37.00 - Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.00 $31.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Hold $27.00 $25.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $42.00 - Neena Bitritto-Garg Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $25.00 - David Hoang Citigroup Announces Buy $38.00 - Neena Bitritto-Garg Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $25.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes biopharmaceutical products to address central nervous system disorders. The company aims to discover small molecule drugs that address disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and schizophrenia. Acadia also seeks to in-license or acquire complementary products and candidates. The company's patent applications claim proprietary technology, including novel methods of screening and chemical synthetic methods, novel drug targets, and novel compounds identified using its technology.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 61.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -30.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -17.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

