Assessing R1 RCM: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of R1 RCM RCM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for R1 RCM, presenting an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average represents a 4.91% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.30.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive R1 RCM. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephanie Davis Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $14.00 $14.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $12.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $14.00 - Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $13.00 $18.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Announces Overweight $14.00 - Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $17.00 $17.50 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $11.00 $20.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $19.00 - Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $17.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to R1 RCM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for R1 RCM's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc is a provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. Its services help healthcare providers generate sustainable improvements in their operating margins and cash flows while also enhancing patient, physician, and staff satisfaction for the customers, Its service offering consists of end-to-end RCM services for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups that provide comprehensive revenue cycle infrastructure to providers, including all revenue cycle personnel, technology solutions, and process workflow. The majority of the revenue comes from the operating fees received.

Financial Insights: R1 RCM

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, R1 RCM showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.6% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: R1 RCM's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): R1 RCM's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: R1 RCM's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

