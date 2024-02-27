7 Analysts Assess Veralto: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Veralto VLTO during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $86.29, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. Observing a 6.53% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $81.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Veralto. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McNulty BMO Capital Announces Outperform $97.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $91.00 $78.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $82.00 $83.00 Andrew Krill Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $79.00 - John Eade Argus Research Announces Buy $90.00 - Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $82.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Announces Buy $82.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Veralto. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Veralto compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Veralto's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Veralto's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Veralto Better

Veralto Corp is company which is a global provider of essential technology solutions that safeguard many of the world's most vital resources. The company operates in two segments such as Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation. Through WQ segment they improve the quality and reliability of water through leading brands including Hach, Trojan Technologies and ChemTreat. Through PQI segment they promote consumer trust in products and help enable product innovation through leading brands including Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite and Pantone.

Financial Insights: Veralto

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Veralto's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.63% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Veralto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veralto's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veralto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.9, Veralto faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.