What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Southwestern Energy

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Southwestern Energy SWN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.39, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.4%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Southwestern Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $9.00 $6.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Announces Neutral $6.50 - John Annis Stifel Lowers Hold $6.60 $8.50 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $6.25 $6.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $8.24 $8.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Underperform $6.00 $9.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Announces Buy $8.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Neutral $8.50 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Southwestern Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Southwestern Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Southwestern Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Southwestern Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Southwestern Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Southwestern Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Southwestern Energy analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a us-based independent energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Its Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. The Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.

Breaking Down Southwestern Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Southwestern Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -68.22%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Southwestern Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwestern Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.