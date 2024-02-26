The Analyst Verdict: HF Sinclair In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Loading... Loading...

HF Sinclair DINO has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $66.0, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a 4.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $63.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of HF Sinclair by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $60.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $64.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $73.00 $64.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $64.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HF Sinclair's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of HF Sinclair's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HF Sinclair analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know HF Sinclair Better

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also has a 47% ownership stake in Holly Energy Partners, which owns and operates petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States, but has announced a proposal to purchase the remaining 53%.

HF Sinclair's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, HF Sinclair faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.74% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: HF Sinclair's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HF Sinclair's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.