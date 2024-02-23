Where Intra-Cellular Therapies Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies, revealing an average target of $81.88, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.97% from the previous average price target of $70.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Intra-Cellular Therapies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $82.00 $72.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Buy $82.00 $76.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 - Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $64.00 $58.00 Joel Beatty Baird Announces Outperform $83.00 - Ashwani Verma B of A Securities Raises Buy $82.00 $74.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $101.00 - Joseph Thome TD Cowen Announces Outperform $75.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Intra-Cellular Therapies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Intra-Cellular Therapies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 75.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intra-Cellular Therapies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Intra-Cellular Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

