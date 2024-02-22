4 Analysts Have This To Say About Cross Country Healthcare

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cross Country Healthcare CCRN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cross Country Healthcare and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average represents a 15.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $25.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Cross Country Healthcare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $16.00 $22.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 A.J. Rice UBS Announces Neutral $22.00 - Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $26.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cross Country Healthcare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cross Country Healthcare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cross Country Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cross Country Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cross Country Healthcare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cross Country Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cross Country Healthcare analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Inc is a provider of staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions to healthcare clients such as private and public hospitals, government facilities, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, and physician practice groups, among others. The company operates in three business segments: nurse and allied staffing, physician staffing, and search. The nurse and allied staffing segment, which generates a vast majority of revenue, offers temporary and permanent placements of travel and local nurses and allied professionals, and other outsourcing services. The other services offered by the company include physician staffing, search for healthcare executives, and recruitment process outsourcing. The company earns majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Cross Country Healthcare's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cross Country Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cross Country Healthcare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cross Country Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cross Country Healthcare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.