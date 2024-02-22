Analyst Expectations For Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Future

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.89, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 26.53% increase from the previous average price target of $39.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 - Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $42.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 - Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $42.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $55.00 $29.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $53.00 $48.00 Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $42.00 $38.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $45.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. It is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal, or GI, diseases, and genetic deficiencies that result in metabolic disorders. The company's product candidate is setmelanotide (RM 493), which is a potent, melanocortin 4, or MC4, receptor agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 425.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -196.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

