Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Dianthus Therapeutics

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Dianthus Therapeutics DNTH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dianthus Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $28.25, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 22.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $23.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dianthus Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Thompson Stifel Announces Buy $44.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Maury Raycroft Jefferies Announces Buy $22.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Announces Outperform $23.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dianthus Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dianthus Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency over existing complement therapies. The company is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune diseases.

Financial Milestones: Dianthus Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Dianthus Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1597.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dianthus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

