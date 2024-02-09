Analyst Expectations For Tempur Sealy Intl's Future

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Tempur Sealy Intl TPX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $57.0, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 20.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $47.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Tempur Sealy Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $60.00 $56.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $58.00 $45.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $61.00 $41.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $56.00 $48.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $50.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tempur Sealy Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tempur Sealy Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Tempur Sealy Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tempur Sealy Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tempur Sealy Intl's Background

Tempur Sealy International Inc is one of the world's largest bedding providers. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments (Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America). Tempur Sealy's products are divided into the bedding and other product categories. The bedding category comprises the majority of net sales. The primary distribution channels of the company within each segment are retail (including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs) and other (including e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party distributors). The majority of net sales is derived from retail. Some major brands of the firm include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tempur Sealy Intl

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Tempur Sealy Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.48%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tempur Sealy Intl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempur Sealy Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 64.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tempur Sealy Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 15.18. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

