Analyst Ratings For Paycor HCM

Analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM PYCR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $27.0, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.86% from the previous average price target of $26.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Paycor HCM by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt VanVliet BTIG Announces Buy $26.00 - Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $22.00 $27.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $23.00 $24.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $24.00 $27.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $25.00 $27.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 -

Key Insights:

Discovering Paycor HCM: A Closer Look

Paycor HCM provides payroll and human capital management solutions to small and midsize clients in the United States via a software-as-a-service model. Alongside core payroll functionality, the firm's platform offers a suite of HCM solutions including talent management and time and attendance software, third-party integration capabilities, and industry-specific configurations. The firm targets customers with 10-1,000 employees and had over 30,000 customers as of June 2023.

Paycor HCM's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Paycor HCM displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paycor HCM's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paycor HCM's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paycor HCM's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Paycor HCM's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

