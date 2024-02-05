Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Sun Country Airlines

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Sun Country Airlines SNCY, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sun Country Airlines and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 7.77% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Sun Country Airlines among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Announces Neutral $15.00 - Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $25.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $17.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sun Country Airlines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sun Country Airlines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Country Airlines compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Country Airlines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sun Country Airlines's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sun Country Airlines's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sun Country Airlines analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc operates low-cost air carriers. The business has two operating segments: Passenger and Cargo. The passenger segment has two internal passenger groups Scheduled service and Charter. The Cargo segment provides air cargo services. The majority of the revenue is from the passenger segment.

Sun Country Airlines's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sun Country Airlines faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.34% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Country Airlines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Country Airlines's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.35%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, Sun Country Airlines adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.