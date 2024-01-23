Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $252.86, a high estimate of $301.00, and a low estimate of $224.00. Experiencing a 5.3% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $267.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pioneer Natural Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Hold $224.00 $243.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Buy $264.00 $301.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $250.00 $269.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Hold $243.00 $258.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $238.00 $255.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Neutral $301.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $250.00 $276.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pioneer Natural Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pioneer Natural Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pioneer Natural Resources

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on the Permian Basin in Texas. At year-end 2022, Pioneer's proven reserves were 2.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent with net production for the year of 650 mboe per day. Oil and natural gas liquids represented 79% of production.

Pioneer Natural Resources: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Pioneer Natural Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.12% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Pioneer Natural Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.25% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pioneer Natural Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pioneer Natural Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

