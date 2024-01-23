What Analysts Are Saying About PowerSchool Holdings Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on PowerSchool Holdings PWSC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PowerSchool Holdings, revealing an average target of $27.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.77% from the previous average price target of $26.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PowerSchool Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $28.00 - Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $27.00 $29.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $30.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PowerSchool Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PowerSchool Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PowerSchool Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PowerSchool Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PowerSchool Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into PowerSchool Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PowerSchool Holdings analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering PowerSchool Holdings: A Closer Look

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, HR, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. The Company's integrated technology approach streamlines operations aggregate disparate data sets and develops insights using predictive modeling and machine learning. It earns revenue from subscription offerings, perpetual software licenses, maintenance and support services, and professional services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PowerSchool Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PowerSchool Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PowerSchool Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PowerSchool Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PowerSchool Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.66.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.