REAL ID Is Mandatory From May 7: Don't Risk Missing Your Flight, Here's What You Need To Know To Stay Compliant

Starting May 7, U.S. air travelers are required to present a REAL ID or another approved ID to move through TSA checkpoints, or risk being turned away.

A REAL ID is a new type of driver's license or identification card that adheres to federal security standards, meant to make identification more secure and standardized.

What Happened: TSA has warned that passengers without compliant ID could face "delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being permitted" past security.

Around 61% of IDs are expected to meet REAL ID standards by the deadline, and 81% of current flyers already carry acceptable ID, according to ABC News.

See Also: Social Security Administration Relaxes ID Verification Rules After Backlash From Lawmakers And Advocates

Why It Matters: Department of Motor Vehicles around the country are dealing with a flood of last-minute applicants. States like New York, California, and Illinois are increasing hours and opening pop-up centers.

"Refresh your browser" daily for open slots, advised American Automobile Association's Aixa Diaz to ABC News, adding that temporary paper IDs will not be accepted at airports.

Valid passports continue to be an alternative. Some AAA branches also offer REAL ID processing services, but you must call ahead. With time running out, unprepared travelers may miss their flights.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock