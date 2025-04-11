Over 6,000 Immigrants Declared Dead By Social Security In Effort To Revoke Benefits And Force 'Self-Deportation'

In its most recent move to tackle unregulated migration, the Trump administration has reclassified over 6,000 living immigrants as deceased and disabled their Social Security numbers.

This move strips them of their work eligibility and pushes them to leave the country.

What Happened: According to Time Magazine, immigrants’ names were moved into a federal death-tracking database, removing access to jobs, banking, and services.

Many of those targeted had legal status under Biden-era programs, including users of the CBP One app. "It wasn't immediately clear how the 6,000-plus immigrants were chosen," the sources speaking to Time Magazine said.

Why It Matters: Critics view this tactic as a strategy to force "self-deportation." "This President continues to engage in lawless behavior," said Skye Perryman of Democracy Forward, sharing plans to sue. Meanwhile, a new IRS-ICE data-sharing agreement drew widespread backlash and led to the IRS commissioner's resignation.

Legal challenges to this new move are expected as advocacy groups raise alarms about further overreach by the administration. "We will likely sue over the Social Security numbers," Perryman added.

Image via Shutterstock