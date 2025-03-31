NYC Cannabis Czar Dasheeda Dawson Steps Down: What's Next?

Dasheeda Dawson, New York City's first “Cannabis Czar,” has stepped down from her role as founding executive director of Cannabis NYC. Announcing her departure on LinkedIn, Dawson reflected on the strides made under her leadership and signaled her intent to expand her influence on state and federal cannabis policy.

Dawson, who took the helm of Cannabis NYC in October 2022, played a pivotal role in shaping the city's approach to cannabis legalization. “Transitioning to the next phase in my career, I am leaving Cannabis NYC poised for continued success under its future leadership,” she stated. “My focus now shifts towards elevating my impact and influence within the cannabis industry on a broader scale, both at state and federal levels.”

Legacy Of Groundbreaking Initiatives

During her tenure, Dawson spearheaded several major initiatives to foster an equitable and sustainable cannabis market in New York City. These included the Lift Off! Cannabis NYC public education tour, Fast Trac for Cannabis Entrepreneurs, the Cannabis Re-entry Employment Assistance and Training Experience (CREATE), NYC LEASE and the Cannabis NYC Loan Fund. She expressed a strong commitment to expanding these programs beyond city limits. “I remain deeply committed to the work we started in the city and look forward to championing the expansion of initiatives… ensuring that the valuable lessons and best practices developed in New York City can benefit all New Yorkers.”

Dawson worked with 100+ city officials across multiple agencies, particularly within the NYC Department of Small Business Services, to lay the groundwork for what she described as a “thriving legal industry.” Her approach emphasized public education, direct business support and policy development. “Together, we have not only laid the groundwork for a thriving legal industry in New York City, but also, in 2.5 years we implemented groundbreaking and impactful initiatives that have set a new precedent for cannabis policy and practice nationwide.”

What Comes Next For Dawson And NYC?

While Dawson has not yet announced a specific future role, her message made it clear that she intends to remain engaged in cannabis advocacy. “While there are significant challenges ahead in New York and beyond, I remain hopeful that our collaborative efforts will continue to drive positive change in the cannabis industry for many years to come.”

Cannabis NYC's future leadership has not yet been named, but the groundwork Dawson laid suggests continuity in the city's efforts to develop a robust, equitable legal cannabis sector. Her departure marks a transition for both New York's cannabis industry and Dawson's own career, as she positions herself for a larger role in shaping policy on a broader stage.

Photo courtesy of Dasheeda Dawson