EXCLUSIVE: Safe Pro Group's AI-Driven Drones Aid in Ukraine Mine Detection, Delivering Key Data to UN

On Thursday, Safe Pro Group Inc. SPAI announced that its Safe Pro AI subsidiary has completed a Phase III drone survey operation in Ukraine under a purchase order (PO) awarded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The company analyzed land in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. It provided the UNDP with detailed reports and survey data of items of interest as detected by its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models.

Safe Pro conducted the activity in Kharkiv Oblast in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Conducted in collaboration with Ukraine's Ministry of the Economy (MoE) and supported by Croatia, France, Malta, the Netherlands, and Sweden, this Mine Action Project showcased innovative tools and methodologies utilizing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles / Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UAV/UGV) to enhance land release efficiency in agricultural areas.

The latest Phase III operation is the result of over a year of testing under UNDP's technology evaluation program, including:

Phase I—In June 2023, Safe Pro AI participated in a funded demonstration in Ukraine and used artificial intelligence to provide a detailed land survey analysis.

Phase II—In May 2024, Safe Pro AI was invited to participate in Phase II testing in Ukraine, which was completed in June 2024. The artificial intelligence delivered a detailed land survey analysis.

Phase III—In July 2024, Safe Pro AI received a PO from the UNDP for a Phase III operation, specifically analyzing drone-based imagery of an active, heavily contaminated minefield in a previously occupied area of the Kharkiv Oblast. Safe Pro AI has delivered detailed land survey data analysis using artificial intelligence to UNDP, which included the detection of hundreds of items of interest.

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), SpotlightAI is the company's hyper-scalable, cloud-based ecosystem of tools for analyzing imagery collected by Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) drones.

It utilizes advanced machine learning models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of identifying 150+ types of land mines, unexploded ordnance (UXO), and explosive remnants of war (ERW).

It can rapidly identify, GPS-locate, and produce high-resolution orthomosaic maps of detected landmines and UXO from drone-based imagery, significantly reducing the time and costs required in human-based image analysis.

Price Action: SPAI stock traded higher by 2.21% at $4.63 premarket at the last check Thursday.

Photo via Company