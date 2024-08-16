Maryland Opens Up EV Charger Rebate Program, Offering Incentives Of Up To $5K Per Charger: Here's How To Apply

Maryland has introduced a new rebate program to encourage the installation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, offering up to $5,000 per charger.

What Happened: Maryland has launched its FY25 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Rebate Program, providing significant incentives for residents and businesses to install EV chargers.

The program offers rebates for the purchase and installation of eligible EV chargers at homes and businesses. Rebates are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited funding available.

Applicants are reimbursed for expenses incurred post-project completion.

Maryland Energy Administration director Paul G. Pinsky stated, "By increasing the number of charging stations across the state, this program is reducing reliance on fossil fuels, improving air quality, and creating a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations."

Applications can be submitted electronically or by mail. Residential applicants can request a secure email link to submit their application. Complete applications with required documentation must be received within six months of project completion.

Detailed application instructions are available on the FY25 EVSE Rebate Program website. The Maryland Energy Administration advises reading the Funding Opportunity Announcement thoroughly before applying.

The Incentives

Residential installations: Up to 50% of installation costs, capped at $700 per charger per resident.

Up to 50% of installation costs, capped at $700 per charger per resident. Commercial Installations: Up to 50% of installation costs, capped at $5,000 per charger. Each application is limited to a rebate of $125,000 in FY25.

Eligible installation costs include charger equipment, labor, and permits. Maintenance costs, taxes, shipping, credit card charges, and electricity are not eligible.

The project must be located in Maryland and safety certified. It must be new and should be installed by a licensed electrician.

How To Apply

Eligible users can apply for Maryland's EV charger rebate online as well as by mail.

The Maryland Energy Administration has detailed instructions on this process on its website.

