Chuck Schumer Says US Needs Comprehensive AI Legislation: Reuters

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is advocating for “comprehensive legislation” to advance and ensure safeguards on artificial intelligence (AI), a technology that could significantly reshape society, Reuters reports.

Call for AI Legislation: Schumer is set to reiterate the need for bipartisan congressional action on AI during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. He argues that the U.S. must develop a plan that encourages innovation in AI while also addressing potential risks and challenges.

Questions on Federal Intervention: Among the questions Schumer will raise are the extent of federal intervention necessary to encourage innovation and whether the private sector should be left to develop AI on its own. He emphasizes that while AI could be a spectacular innovation, it’s unlike anything we’ve dealt with before, making legislation difficult.

Meeting with Tech CEOs: In April, Schumer met with the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, and Alphabet to discuss AI. President Joe Biden has also expressed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding Americans’ rights and safety while protecting privacy and addressing bias and misinformation in AI.