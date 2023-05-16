OpenAI CEO Warns Of AI's Dark Side, Urges Regulation In Senate Testimony

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman didn’t mince words in his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Altman, 38, addressed the inevitable: AI will automate away some jobs. But he wasn't all doom and gloom, emphasizing that the advanced GPT-4 AI model could also spawn entirely new and improved roles.

Altman advocates for more regulation in the AI industry. AI companies must adhere to a set of safety, licensing, and testing requirements, he argues.

His message echoes the same oversight called by senators, who are grappling with the swift advancements in technology.

Altman’s candor about the dark side of AI was striking, however. He confessed his fears that the tech could wreak havoc on a global scale if not properly regulated. That fear, he noted, was one of the reasons OpenAI was founded.



Senator Dick Durbin was taken aback by Altman's plea for regulation, a move rarely made by companies. Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed worries about job loss, while Senator Josh Hawley voiced concerns about AI's potential role in spreading false information during elections.

Altman compared the current AI boom to a “printing press moment,” a technological boom in the 15th century that diffused knowledge and education at a rapid pace. But unlike the original, AI needs safeguards (i.e., a licensing regime for companies working on powerful AI systems).

Despite the clear need for regulation, a consensus on how to respond to the rapid adoption of AI is yet to be reached.



