Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Monday ahead of the release of the consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. Market participants are also awaiting the outcome of the meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in regard to the debt ceiling crisis.

The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% higher while the S&P 500 ended the session 0.045% lower. The Dow lost 0.17%.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.02% higher on Monday. The EV-maker on Monday broke ground on a Texas lithium refinery that chief Elon Musk said should produce enough of the battery metal to build close to one million electric vehicles by 2025, reported Reuters.

2. Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR: Shares of the company closed 4.45% higher and gained another 21.45% in extended trading. Palantir's first-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $525 million, which beat an average analyst estimate of $505.6 million. The company sees full-year revenue in a range of $2.185 billion to $2.235 billion against an estimate of $2.2 billion.

3. Lucid Group Inc LCID: Shares of the company fell 8.69% in extended trading on Monday. The company reported first-quarter sales of $149.43 million, up 159% year-over-year but missing a Street consensus estimate of $209.88 million.

4. PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL: Shares of the company lost 5.79% in extended trading on Monday despite posting an upbeat set of earnings. The company reported first-quarter revenue at $7.04 billion, up 9% year-over-year, beating a Street consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. However, PayPal cut its outlook for annual adjusted operating margin, overshadowing its profit forecast raise, reported Reuters.

5. Fisker Inc FSR: Shares of the company closed 6.43% higher on Monday. The company opened two brand-new customer facilities in Munich City on Monday and announced that it completed the registration of its first all-electric Ocean SUV in Germany.

