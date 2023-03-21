Wall Street leaders and U.S. authorities conducting talks on intervention at First Republic Bank FRC are reportedly considering the possibility of government backing to encourage a deal.

The group has floated a number of measures to make the lender more attractive to potential investors, reported Bloomberg.

Also Read: Best Penny Stocks

Among options, the government could provide a helping hand in lifting First Republic Bank assets that have impacted its balance sheet, the report said. Other ideas include offering liability protection, implementing more flexible capital rules, or easing limits on ownership stakes, the report said, citing sources.

Concerns: While investors have shown interest, the lender's unrealized losses have been a cause of concern. Although the talks are continuing, a number of issues remain unresolved and an agreement isn't guaranteed, the report added. It's also unclear how the government would lend any financial support.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been leading the talks with other leaders of prominent banks to resolve the crisis. Wall Street saw investor optimism rebound after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered some reassurance for the U.S. banking system Tuesday, while the Treasury Department is reportedly considering options to temporarily guarantee deposits above and beyond the $250,000 FDIC limit.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY closed 0.96% higher and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ gained 0.35%. Focus has now shifted to the Federal Reserve policy meet outcome where the bulk of the market participants expect the central bank to raise rates by 25 bps.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Slashes $13.5M Stake In Bitcoin-Linked Stock — Buys Into Software Maker Intuit