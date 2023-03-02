Human Study For Elon Musk-Backed Neuralink Brain Chip Faced FDA Rejection 1 Year Ago, Company Still Working To Resolve Issues

- FDA has reportedly blocked human trials for brain implants from Neuralink, a company founded by Elon Musk.
- As per seven current and former employees, the brain chip company did not seek FDA permission until early 2022 – and the agency rejected the application, despite Musk being vocal on his intention to start human trials for the implant since 2019.
- The agency outlined several issues, Reuters reported, citing the staffers, including:
- The device's lithium battery
- The potential for the implant's tiny wires to move to other areas of the brain.
- Devices' removal without damaging brain tissue.
- In a "Show & Tell" event held in December last year, Musk said that in less than six months, Neuralink would have its first device in a human.
- A year after the rejection, Neuralink is still working to address the mentioned issues.
- Three staffers were not very confident that the company could resolve the issues – despite Musk's latest prediction at a Nov. 30 presentation that the company would secure FDA human-trial approval in 2023.
- Most recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation said it is probing Neuralink for potentially illegal movement of hazardous pathogens and facing allegations of animal cruelty.
- Neuralink is working to build a brain chip interface that can be implanted within the skull, which it says could eventually help the disabled move & communicate again and restore vision.
