- Quantum computing and solutions provider Quantum Computing Inc QUBT launched QI Solutions, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to delivering quantum solutions to the government and defense markets.
- The new entity will lead and manage engagements, contracts, and programs that the U.S. government and the Department of Defense awarded to the company.
- QI Solutions, which will operate primarily out of a newly established facility in Arizona, will be overseen by multi-war combat veteran Sean Gabeler.
- Sean Gabeler joined QCI after over 30 years as a Special Operations officer.
- "We see tremendous potential for our market-ready quantum solutions in the government and defense sectors, with an extensive and ever-increasing scope of technological applications. To better meet those needs, we determined it would be best to set up a separate entity specifically to address the unique requirements of this market," commented Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc.
- Price Action: QUBT shares traded higher by 11.80% at $2.75 on the last check Monday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.