by

Quantum computing and solutions provider Quantum Computing Inc QUBT launched QI Solutions, Inc , a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to delivering quantum solutions to the government and defense markets.

launched , a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to delivering quantum solutions to the government and defense markets. The new entity will lead and manage engagements, contracts, and programs that the U.S. government and the Department of Defense awarded to the company.

QI Solutions, which will operate primarily out of a newly established facility in Arizona, will be overseen by multi-war combat veteran Sean Gabeler.

Sean Gabeler joined QCI after over 30 years as a Special Operations officer.

"We see tremendous potential for our market-ready quantum solutions in the government and defense sectors, with an extensive and ever-increasing scope of technological applications. To better meet those needs, we determined it would be best to set up a separate entity specifically to address the unique requirements of this market," commented Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc.

Price Action: QUBT shares traded higher by 11.80% at $2.75 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.