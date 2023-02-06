ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 6, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher Today
  • Quantum computing and solutions provider Quantum Computing Inc QUBT launched QI Solutions, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to delivering quantum solutions to the government and defense markets
  • The new entity will lead and manage engagements, contracts, and programs that the U.S. government and the Department of Defense awarded to the company. 
  • QI Solutions, which will operate primarily out of a newly established facility in Arizona, will be overseen by multi-war combat veteran Sean Gabeler.
  • Sean Gabeler joined QCI after over 30 years as a Special Operations officer.
  • "We see tremendous potential for our market-ready quantum solutions in the government and defense sectors, with an extensive and ever-increasing scope of technological applications. To better meet those needs, we determined it would be best to set up a separate entity specifically to address the unique requirements of this market," commented Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc.
  • Price Action: QUBT shares traded higher by 11.80% at $2.75 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingGovernmentNewsPenny StocksRegulationsMoversTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved