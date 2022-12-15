Ericsson Sells Of Russian Customer Support Business; Agrees To Regulatory Extension Of Monitoring For FCPA Violations

- Ericsson's ERIC Russian subsidiary agreed to divest its local customer support business in Russia to a Russian company owned by former operational managers of its Russian subsidiary.
- The transaction includes transferring 40 Ericsson employees and certain assets and contracts related to the business.
- The customer support business is a local business engagement that does not involve exporting hardware, software, or related services to mobile operators in Russia.
- Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ericsson suspended operations and deliveries to customers in Russia and an orderly wind-down under applicable sanctions.
- Ericsson informed its 400 employees in Russia of layoffs who departed following the discontinuation of operations.
- Going into 2023, Ericsson expects to have a small presence in Russia on a regional basis.
- A legal entity owned by Ericsson will continue to be registered to complete the wind-down and fulfill legal, contractual, and administrative requirements.
- Ericsson agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and SEC to extend the company's Independent Compliance Monitor term for one year to June 2024.
- In 2019 Ericsson forged an agreement with the DOJ and the SEC to resolve violations of the FCPA.
- U.S. prosecutors determined Ericsson violated a $1.06-billion settlement agreement reached in 2019 over bribery allegations in five countries. Ericsson agreed to engage an independent compliance monitor for three years while strengthening its culture and establishing a rigorous anti-corruption, compliance, and controls program.
