The upcoming Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, while a critical day for U.S. voters, is not a federal holiday.

Banks, businesses and the stock market will all be open, though business operation hours may shift to allow for employee voting.

In accordance with its holiday schedule, the U.S. Postal Service will also deliver mail on Election Day.

However, due to the fact that Election Day is a civic holiday in many places, some state and municipal offices will be closed.

Read Also: Control Of Congress Up For Grabs In Midterms: 12 Stocks To Watch

The following states and territories recognize Election Day as a public holiday:

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Montana

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Puerto Rico

Virginia

West Virginia

What Should The Stock Market Expect?

Stocks historically soar following midterms with the S&P 500 Index returning an above-average 15% for the six months beginning Nov. 1 of each midterm election year going back to 1962, according to data from US Bank.

Why Isn't Election Day A Federal Holiday?

This year, the Senate failed to pass a significant Democratic voting rights bill that would have declared Election Day a national holiday as two senators stood alone and opposed modifying Senate procedures to end a Republican filibuster.

Other election reform initiatives included in the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act was automatic voter registration for everyone and access to mail-in votes.

Read next: US Midterms Susceptible To Violence As YouTube May Have False Information, Researchers Warn

Photo: 3dfoto via Shutterstock