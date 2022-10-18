ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Pentagon Reportedly Considers Funding Starlink For Ukraine — But Elon Musk Has Already Withdrawn Request

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 18, 2022 1:56 AM | 1 min read
Pentagon Reportedly Considers Funding Starlink For Ukraine — But Elon Musk Has Already Withdrawn Request

The Pentagon is reportedly considering funding SpaceX's Starlink network in Ukraine. However, Elon Musk has already withdrawn his request after telling the U.S. Defense Department that his company can no longer give it to Kyiv for free.

that it was “unreasonable” for his company to give it to Kyiv for free

What Happened: The Pentagon will most likely fund Starlink from the U.S. Department of Defense Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which has been designed to support the war-torn nation in its fight against Russia, according to Politico sources.

SpaceX began supplying Starlink terminals to Ukraine in February, shortly after Russia invaded the country. 

See Also: Elon's Mom: Stop Being Mean To My 'Genius' Son! BBC Show Showers Tesla CEO With Flattery

This came after Musk said last week that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund the high-speed satellite internet in Ukraine because of its enormous cost.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

He said on Twitter that SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely and send several thousand more terminals with data usage up to 100 times greater than typical households.

However, after facing a massive backlash on social media, Musk reversed his stance, saying that his company would continue to fund the operation of the Starlink internet service in Ukraine for free. “The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,” he said. 

 

Read Next: Elon Musk's Starlink, Hard-Pressed For Funding Internet Services In Ukraine, Will Add Donate Option Soon. Here's Why

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskEurasiaPentagonRussia-Ukraine WarSpaceXStarLinkGovernmentNewsGlobalTech