Final Results Of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Poll About Elon Musk Is NOT What You'd Think

Elon Musk polled his more than 107 million Twitter followers on Monday to determine whether they agree with his four thoughts about how Russia and Ukraine will eventually come to a peace agreement.

What happend: Quickly following up with Musk’s poll, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a separate survey, asking his 6.7 million followers if they prefer an Elon Musk that supports Ukraine, or an Elon Musk that supports Russia.

Before we get to the results of the poll, Musk responded to the Ukrainian president’s survey, saying, “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”

The results of the poll?

With 2,431,641 votes;

78.8% of voters would prefer an Elon Musk that supports Ukraine

21.2% of voters would prefer an Elon Musk that supports Russia

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

Why it matters: On Monday, chess grandmaster and Russian dissident Garry Kasparov lashed out at Musk on Twitter, calling his poll a “moral idiocy" and a “repetition of Kremlin propaganda.”

In turn, Musk responded by saying SpaceX, which he heads, gave Starlink terminals to Ukraine and lost $80 million in doing so while putting the company and himself at “serious risk of a Russian cyberattack.”

The billionaire also said that while the U.S. government paid for a small number of SpaceX terminals supplied to Ukraine, the majority of them were not.

Also Read: Putin's Annexation Of 4 Ukrainian Regions Gets Russian Parliament's Stamp

Musk believes that the Russian-orchestrated referendums (elections) in the annexed regions, which Zelenskyy called a farce, should be redone under UN supervision, and left to the will of the people.

The richest man in the world also believes that Crimea, which was formerly Russian territory until 1954, should be left to Ukraine.

Musk also called for Ukraine to remain neutral and wants to assure that Crimea receives a constant water supply.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Owners Club Belgium on flickr