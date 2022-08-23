Jared Kushner Responds To FBI Raid For 1st Time After Getting Accused Of Being The 'Mole:' 'They Break All The Norms In Order To Try To Get Trump'

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for the first time opened up about the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s raid into the former U.S. president’s Florida residence. His comments came not long after the ex-president’s niece Mary Trump suggested that Kushner could be the “Mar-a-Lago mole” who tipped off the federal agency about classified documents.

Kushner said in an interview with Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday that Trump’s fiercest critics allege that he breaks norms and they do the exact thing always.

“They break all the norms in order to try to get Trump,” he said.

With the Mar-a-Lago raid, the same people are committing the “same act in the same way,” Kusher, who also served as Trump’s advisor during his tenure at the office, said. "They" are leaking information to the same sources and fabricating fabulous claims that are soon debunked, he said.

“It is giving a lot of people who want to believe in the fairness of the judicial system and our democracy a lot of pause and concern,” Kushner added.

Looking at the rationale behind the raid, Kushner suggested that Trump drove his enemies so crazy that they “over-pursued” him and made mistakes in their attempts to get him.

According to Kushner, Trump is a fighter and always has been. His comments assume importance because Trump’s two elder sons and their spouses were very vocal in expressing their resentment and condemnation regarding the raid. Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, however, have been tight-lipped, Vanity Fair pointed out in a report.

As rumors of an informant’s role in setting this up began doing the rounds, Trump’s niece Mary alleged in a radio interview Kushner could be the one.

“We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now,” Mary had said then.