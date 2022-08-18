A senior executive who worked for Donald Trump’s family business and has been indicted in a tax case, could be nearing a plea deal on a personal basis but won’t co-operate in a broader investigation against the former president, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Allen Weisselberg, who previously served as the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, could face up to 15 years of imprisonment and may have to cough up significant penalties if he were to be convicted by a jury, the report said. He was charged with participating in a 15-year scheme to receive off-the-books perks at Trump Organization.
Weisselberg’s lawyers and prosecutors reportedly met with the judge trying the case earlier this week, the Times said, citing a court database.
The hearing is scheduled for Thursday. It will be known then whether he pleads guilty; if he does, he could go off with a lighter sentence of a five-year jail term, according to NYT.
Trump Organization, which is also indicted in the trial, reportedly won’t plead guilty.
“Still, his decision to plead guilty — and accept prison time — underscores the extent of his loyalty to a family that has employed him for nearly a half-century,” the Times said.
Despite the prosecution’s attempt to persuade the 75-year former executive to testify against Trump, he has not budged. The district attorney’s office has been investigating whether Trump and his company illegally inflated the value of his real estate to obtain loans and benefits.
