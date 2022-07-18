Joe Rogan Heavily Criticizes Justin Trudeau, Dubs Canadian PM 'Dictator,' 'Sketchy Guy'

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has come down heavily on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once again, calling him a "dictator" and a "sketchy guy."

What Happened: In the latest episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan chatted with stand-up comedian Tom Segura and in one segment talked about Trudeau.

"Canada is communist. They are f**ked," Rogan said, adding that "they gotta get rid of that guy [Trudeau]."

Rogan said he liked Trudeau before the pandemic as he came off as a "handsome, sweet, confident guy and a good talker."

"And then during the pandemic, I'm like: Oh, you're a f*cking dictator. Oh, you don't like criticism. You're trying to shut down criticism by saying that all your critics are misogynists and racists," Rogan said, referring to Trudeau's comments about truckers protesting against vaccine mandates earlier this year.

Related Link: Show Them Our Pecs! Here's How Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson Are Mocking Putin As G7 Summit Begins

In May, Rogan had criticized Trudeau for labeling the truckers who were protesting against coronavirus restrictions as "racists."

"Yeah, he's gross. He's a sketchy guy. And he's got some f*cking shaky deals. I'd like to see where the money comes from," Rogan said.

He raised questions about why the Canadian leader is insistent on getting everyone vaccinated once "every four months."

According to reports from earlier this month, Canada's health minister said citizens would need to get booster shots against COVID-19 every nine months.

Rogan said he was also unhappy that Americans were still not allowed into Canada without showing proof of vaccination. Incidentally, Tesla Inc.'s TSLA CEO Elon Musk also echoed a similar sentiment in February, likening Trudeau to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Photo by Do512 on Flickr