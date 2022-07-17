US Approves $180M Possible Arm Deal To Taiwan Despite Repeated Warnings From China

The Biden administration announced Friday that it had approved a potential $180 million arms sale to Taiwan, a move bound to anger China amid increasing tensions.

What Happened: The US Department of Defense authorized a possible sale of spare and repair parts for tanks and combat vehicles and logistical support, including U.S. government and contractor technical support.

"The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient's vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems, and logistical support items, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats," the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

Amid the rising tension in Taiwan, China has regularly accused the U.S. of interfering in its internal matter by helping the island nation – where China claims sovereignty.

Also Read: Chinese City Of Shenzhen Records 2.6 Million Signups For Its CBDC

The U.S. shares unofficial ties with Taipei, and the Biden administration has vowed to step up engagement with the island.

The Pentagon said the sale of arms would also enhance Taiwan's military interoperability with the U.S. and other allies.

Although the State Department did not indicate if a contract had been signed or negotiations had concluded – Taiwan's Defense Ministry said the deal was expected to "become effective" within a month.

"In the face of the expanding military threat of the Chinese Communists, properly maintaining equipment is as important as newly purchased weapons and equipment," Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Photo: Courtesy of See-ming Lee on Flickr