Following the surprise resignations of Chancellor Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid, which precipitated a wave of more than 50 resignations by MPs and other government officials, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would resign on Thursday.

Why Did Johnson Resign? Recent scandals involving the prime minister have included allegations of squandering public funds, his alleged pursuit of a lucrative government position for his then-mistress, and his protection of allies who were believed to have acted irresponsibly.

His choice to elevate lawmaker Chris Pincher to Deputy Chief Whip (since ousted), despite knowing Pincher had been the target of a sexual harassment complaint, finally set off the crisis that led to the end of his nearly three-year leadership.

What Happens Next? Johnson said he would remain in the position until a Conservative leadership contest takes place in the upcoming weeks.

Who Are The Prospects? While there are no key favorites in place, here is the list of contenders who could take the role of prime minister.

Rishi Sunak

The former Chancellor Exchequer who resigned on Tuesday was Johnson’s top contender in 2020 until a scandal concerning his billionaire wife's tax situation and the revelation that for 19 months after becoming chancellor he had a green card allowing him to live and work in the U.S.

Jeremy Hunt

Hunt came second to Johnson in the 2019 race for the leadership of the Conservative Party. Following Johnson's election as prime minister, he announced his resignation as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and previously turned down the offer to become the Secretary of State for Defense in Johnson's first ministry.

In a vote of confidence that the prime minister just barely won last month, he voted to remove Johnson.

Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities Truss has played a prominent role in the U.K.’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, adding to the support received from the grassroots party for her Brexit support while a cabinet member.

Truss announced on Monday that Johnson had her "100% backing," and she pushed colleagues to do the same. However, Time magazine noted she had been preparing for a leadership fight for months by arranging "Fizz with Liz" parties for Conservative lawmakers.

Ben Wallace

The three-year secretary of defense overseeing strategic operations and defense planning has not resigned, saying on Thursday, “A number of us have an obligation to keep this country safe, no matter who is PM.

“The Party has a mechanism to change leaders and that is the mechanism which I advise colleagues to use. In the meantime, the public would not forgive us if we left these Offices of State empty.”

When asked about the possibility of being prime minister, Wallace said, “I’m so uninterested in a pitch for leadership … I doubt I’d want to be Prime Minister but I am a politician so you can read that answer as you’d like.”

Tom Tugendhat

Tugendhat is an outspoken critic of Johnson and chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee. He’s a military veteran, having served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He is known for his stance on foreign policy and has called for a more critical policy against China.

He comes from a prominent political family, as his uncle is a member of the House of Lords and his father is a high-court judge.

Other Candidates:

Current Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, the recently ousted minister and lifelong rival of Johnson Michael Gove (who for now has told the Daily Mail he wasn't interested) and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt are in the running.

Suella Braverman, the attorney general for England and Wales, also said late on Thursday that, while remaining in Johnson's administration, she would run for leadership.

Photo: Barks via Shutterstock