ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 3, 2022 11:10 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Putin's ally has called on readying hypersonic missiles positioned very close to the U.S.
  • He said this is the only scenario for Russia to force the US and UK to negotiate.

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high.

Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.

Also Read: Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'

The only way to bring the Western nations to the negotiation table is to launch a threat against Washington, Gurulyov reportedly said. He recommended that Russia position hypersonic missiles close to the U.S. borders, "with a flight time of 5 minutes, maximum."

"Biden will keep sitting there and stuttering, but the rest will think about how to negotiate," the Putin aide reportedly said.

"Only a direct threat to the US, and the UK, will force all of them to the negotiating table, where everyone can maintain their interests," he added.

These latest comments from a Putin ally come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointed out that the Russian president has threatened a nuclear attack dozens of times. In an interview during the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, Johnson said a recent analysis found "about 35 mentions" by Putin of potentially using nuclear weapons.

Photo: Created with an image from ΝΕΑ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ on Flickr

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: GovernmentPoliticsGeneral