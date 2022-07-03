Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high.

Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.

The only way to bring the Western nations to the negotiation table is to launch a threat against Washington, Gurulyov reportedly said. He recommended that Russia position hypersonic missiles close to the U.S. borders, "with a flight time of 5 minutes, maximum."

"Biden will keep sitting there and stuttering, but the rest will think about how to negotiate," the Putin aide reportedly said.

"Only a direct threat to the US, and the UK, will force all of them to the negotiating table, where everyone can maintain their interests," he added.

These latest comments from a Putin ally come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointed out that the Russian president has threatened a nuclear attack dozens of times. In an interview during the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, Johnson said a recent analysis found "about 35 mentions" by Putin of potentially using nuclear weapons.

