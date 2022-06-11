Why Russian Security Agency Collected Putin's Excrement During His Trips Abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long been speculated of being stricken with a deadly disease, although no official confirmation has been given on these claims.

Now, in a gut-churning revelation, a report indicates Putin's bodyguards collected his excrement when he traveled abroad, according to the Business Insider, which cited a report in a French news magazine Paris Match.

This was apparently done to keep information on his health condition under wraps.

The reporting is done by Regis Gente, who has authored two books on Russia, and Mikhail Rubin, a long-time Russia-focused reporter.

The ignominious task was performed by the Federal Protection Service (FSO), which is responsible for according protection to Putin and other government officials, the report said.

Putin's evacuations were put in specialized packets and returned to Russia in a suitcase. This was done in an apparent bid to prevent foreign spying agencies from gaining privy to information on the president's health or predilection for future conditions.

This was done when Putin visited France in May 2017 and Saudi Arabia in October 2019, the report said.

